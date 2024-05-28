The 2024 Summer Season is officially here at the Jersey Shore with this year's Memorial Day Weekend. Thousands of people flooded to the New Jersey Shore Towns and visited the Boardwalks that are synonymous with Summertime.

The Jersey Shore towns will see hundreds of thousands of people visit their Boardwalks this summer. For New Jersey locals and Seasonal Vacationers, walking the Boardwalk brings back numerous memories and for some, it is not truly "Summertime" until they visit their favorite shops on or near "The Boards".

Over the 2024 Memorial Day Weekend, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visited Asbury Park a few months after the Shore Town was one of the 18 Coastal Communities were awarded grants from The Boardwalk Preservation Fund.

Back in February, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that $100 million in Boardwalk Preservation Fund Grants will be distributed to 18 Jersey Shore Towns. The purpose of the fund is to help Coastal Communities Repair and improve the central hub for Summer Tourism.

“Boardwalks are the lifeblood of communities up and down the Shore as they connect shoppers to small businesses and bring families and friends together,” said Governor Murphy in a Press release over the weekend. “Last year, we proudly launched the $100 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund to ensure that these historic attractions can receive the maintenance they need to remain resilient for generations to come. With this critical funding, New Jersey’s iconic wooden main streets will continue serving as the backdrop for summers down the Shore.”

18 New Jersey Towns Received Grants From The Boardwalk Preservation Fund

The Application Deadline to receive the grants was October 31, 2023 and the final 18 Shore Towns receiving funds were approved based on the following criteria:

*Clarity and detail of the projects that need funding

*Objectives for the funding requested by the Jersey Shore Town

*Breakdown of the phases and timelines for completing all work

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has been distributing The Boardwalk Preservation Funds to the following New Jersey Shore Towns for repairs and improvements to their Boardwalks:

Asbury Park: $20,000,000

Asbury Park: $20,000,000

One of the oldest and most popular boardwalks in New Jersey can be found in Asbury Park. Since opening in the 1920's, some of the biggest names in entertainment have performed at the Asbury Park Convention Hall off Ocean Avenue on the boardwalk.

Atlantic City: $20,000,000

From the world-famous Steel Pier to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City has more to offer than just the casinos. The first section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk dates back to 1870, featuring many of the city's biggest attractions and businesses based on or adjacent to the boardwalk.

Belmar Borough: $1,504,184

Belmar Borough: $1,504,184

The Belmar Boardwalk is part of the small-town charm found in this Coastal Community. For over 130 years, Belmar has been a popular vacation destination and the Shore Town's Boardwalk is a one-of-a-kind after being rebuilt following Hurricane Sandy's devastating impact in 2012.

Berkeley Township: $448,125

Berkeley Township: $448,125

This grant money is being used for work that needs to be done at the three County Parks and two State Parks within Berkley Township. This includes John C. Bartlett Jr. County Park, and White Sands Beach.

Bradley Beach: $4,275,000

Bradley Beach: $4,275,000

Even though it is historically one of the youngest municipalities in Monmouth County, Bradley Beach has become a popular resort town for over 120 years. The quaint mile-long boardwalk features a Mini Golf Course and Playground.

Brigantine: $1,185,838

Brigantine: $1,185,838

Originally constructed in 1995, the Brigantine Promenade is maintained by Atlantic County and the county applied for the state grant on behalf of Brigantine. Located on the island's northern end, the Promenade walk is simultaneously a buffer for the homes located across from the beach.

Cape May City: $6,722,552

Cape May City: $6,722,552

Running along Beach Avenue is the Cape May Promenade. The current version of the "Boardwalk" was constructed in the aftermath of the wooden boardwalk being destroyed by the infamous 1962 Ash Wednesday Storm. Cape May is one of the oldest resort towns in North America dating back to the 18th Century.

Carteret Borough: $2,417,339

Carteret Borough: $2,417,339

The town is building a five-mile walking path that runs along the Arthur Kill Waterfront. The new "Riverwalk" will create a walkway connecting the Carteret Waterfront Park to the other attractions along the riverfront.

Keyport Borough: $800,694

Keyport Borough: $800,694

For almost 200 years, Keyport has been a major funnel for boats going to and from New York along with boatyards and oyster boats. Today, there is the Keypoint Promenade that runs along Matawan Creek.

Long Branch: $3,249,000

Long Branch: $3,249,000

For over 200 years, Long Branch has been a popular resort town that was the Summer Vacation home for US Presidents Ulysses Grant, James Garfield, and Woodrow Wilson. The boardwalk and walking promenade see thousands of people each year come out for events, jogging, shopping, and more.

North Wildwood: $10,259,827

North Wildwood: $10,259,827

Originally the Angelsea Borough in 1885, today North Wildwood is a busy hub of activity every summer with numerous restaurants and seasonal events. Starting as a walkway adjacent to the beach, the famous Wildwood Boardwalk starts at 13th Street in North Wildwood.

Ocean City: $4,859,175

Ocean City: $4,859,175

Dating back to the 1880s, the Ocean City Boardwalk is one of the oldest in New Jersey with hundreds of thousands of visitors coming every summer to walk "the boards" and visit local businesses.

Every year the popular South Jersey Coastal Community spends millions of dollars for Boardwalk Repairs and this grant money will be used for important improvements ahead of the 2024 Summer Season.

Sea Isle City: $1,997,000

Sea Isle City: $1,997,000

Originally a wooden boardwalk until the Ash Wednesday 1962 Storm wiped it out, the last 60 years Sea Isle City's "Boardwalk" has been a concrete promenade walk. Stretching along the beach for almost half the island, Sea Isle City's Mayor says they will use this money to add more handicap-accessible ramps and repave the promenade.

Seaside Heights: $4,795,362

Seaside Heights: $4,795,362

Less than 100 years old is Seaside Heights, one of the busiest Boardwalks during the summer months with the popular Casino Pier. One of the most popular boardwalks in New Jersey is located off Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway.

Toms River: $1,018,441

Toms River: $1,018,441

The Toms River community history predates the American Revolutionary War but was only renamed Toms River Township in 2006. Toms River will use the grant money to make repairs to the Boardwalk and beach access ramps in Ortley Beach.

Ventnor: $7,110,689

Ventnor: $7,110,689

South of Atlantic City is the Shore Town of Ventnor with a more relaxed vibe compared to the busy nature of AC. The Ventnor Boardwalk runs along the beach and is an extension south of the Atlantic City Boardwalk giving walkers and joggers a calmer environment.

Wildwood: $8,269,013

Wildwood: $8,269,013

One of the most famous boardwalks at the Jersey Shore can be found off Garden State Parkway Exit Four in Wildwood. For over 120 years, the Wildwood Boardwalk has been one of the premiere attractions in South Jersey with numerous Pizza Shops, Arcades, Amusement Piers, and the Wildwood Convention Center.

Wildwood Crest: $1,087,425

Wildwood Crest: $1,087,425

The quiet section of the famous Wildwood Boardwalk belongs to Wildwood Crest. Since 1910, Wildwood Crest is to the City of Wildwood what Ventnor City is to Atlantic City, the Shore Town that is an escape from the busy nature of the city.

