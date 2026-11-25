There are plenty of reasons it is called "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year"; The Christmas holiday season is far and away the most popular in the United States. More than just about gift giving, for many people Christmas is the time of year for families and friends to reconnect, along with enjoying seasonal festivities together.

But between holiday shopping, travel, and all the other costs that come with the Christmas season, it becomes a major expense. Especially in today's economy, if you want to go out to holiday parties, go Christmas shopping, and visit some local Holiday pop-up bars, you have to be prepared to spend a small fortune, maybe even tap into your special savings account.

A new study by the research team at Coin Insider found which states have the highest costs associated with the Christmas holiday season. They found the average cost in each state for gifts, groceries, and holiday parties.

How New Jersey Compares To Other States For The Holiday Season

When combining all costs associated with "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year", New Jersey ranks sixth-most expensive state for Christmas. According to a press release from Coin Insider, the Holiday season cost accounts for at least 8.7 percent of NJ Residents' monthly gross income, the fifth highest in the United States.

The biggest culprit in why New Jersey is so expensive for the holiday season compared to the rest of the country is the cost of shopping. The Garden State average cost of gift shopping is fourth-most in the United States:

*Clothing Gifts are the second-most expensive

*Jewelry Gifts are third-most expensive

*Holiday decorations have the highest-average cost

*Food and Groceries average costs are 5th most in the country

Top Ten Most Expensive States for Christmas

1. Utah

2. California

3. Massachusetts

4. Colorado

5. Alaska

6. New Jersey

7. Washington

8. Connecticut

9. Oregon

10. Hawaii