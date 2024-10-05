There has been an increase in Motor vehicle Crash Deaths over the last few years after there was a decrease in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crashes from 1994 to 2014.

In 2022, there were 42,514 Deaths due to Motor Vehicle Crashes; 28.5 percent of those Fatal Car Accidents were due to Speeding and 7.8 percent of those people died because of Distracted Driving.

High Rise Financial performed a study of the most common Traffic Violations in America over the last decade. Their research team gathered data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to learn more about the drivers who are involved in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crashes.

What Are New Jersey's Most Common Traffic Violations

In a press release from High Ride Financial about this study, their research team found that the most common traffic violations in America are Reckless or Careless Driving.

New Jersey has the third-highest rate of drivers involved in fatal vehicle crashes as a result of Reckless or Careless Driving in America. Over the last decade, 13.8% of Deaths due to Motor Vehicle Crashes were a result of a driver being Reckless or Careless behind the wheel.

Also, NJ has the third-highest rate of drivers involved in Fatal Automotive Crashes in America due to disobeying traffic signs or signals. In the last ten years, 3.44% of Motor Vehicle Deaths in New Jersey were the result of people disobeying traffic lights and traffic signs.

Now combine this information with the reality that New Jersey Drivers made the list of the Worst Distracted Driving States in America. A new study found that 26.72% of Automotive Fatalities in New Jersey are the result of Distracted Driving.

Hopefully, you are not Texting While Driving or Driving Recklessly when you are driving through an Intersection. Especially the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Jersey: