We have all seen deer when driving on the Garden State Parkway and different rural roads around New Jersey. But you may not realize how dangerous the Fall season can be for all drivers.

According to the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, there are, on average, over 15,000 vehicular accidents directly related to deer each year. Over half of those car crashes happen between October and December, and 75 percent of all vehicle-deer crashes happen between Dusk and Dawn.

There was a significant increase in Automotive Accidents and Vehicular Fatalities in New Jersey in 2024 compared to 2023. But even if you do everything right as a driver, you can still become a statistic because a deer was spooked.

How I Survived My Encounter With A Deer In South Jersey

I never thought I would become a statistic on New Jersey State Police's Vehicular Crash data, but I am thankful to be able to write this article to give you a firsthand account of how you can survive an encounter with a deer.

I was on my way to a work event last November. I had both hands on the wheel, my smartphone out of reach, my eyes on the road, and my seatbelt on. I was doing "everything right," but then a Male Deer sprinted out of the woods and in front of my vehicle.

That saying "Deer in the headlights" was exactly what happened to me. The deer froze a few feet in front of me. The Forward collision warning alert on my vehicle never went off, and the Forward Automatic Emergency Braking never activated

So how did I survive a Head-On Collision with a large male Deer?

*My seatbelt was not loose: The seatbelt was firmly holding me against the seat. This didn't just keep me from sustaining any serious Whiplash, but it also protected my face from the airbag, which could have resulted in a Concussion.

*My arms and legs were not locked on impact: I did not freeze physically like the deer, I have years of Martial Arts Training, and part of those lessons was learning the best way to fall is not to fight gravity or inertia. You are safest by letting the energy of the collision flow through you.

*Taking some deep breaths and calming my nerves as I pulled over my wrecked vehicle to the side of the road. I turned on my hazard lights immediately. Vehicles passing by could see my lights down the road and safely drive around the accident area as I waited for the State Police and Tow Truck to arrive.

My final advice if you are in an automotive crash of any type is to call 911 as soon as possible. You will have a ton of emotions running through your mind in a situation like this, potentially ranging from anxiety to embarrassment to anger.

While you take time to process that wave of emotions, make sure help is on the way first. The police will help you with whatever you need, and in my situation, the officer was very patient and understanding of the situation.

The NJ State Trooper helped me get photos of my car safely so I could submit the claim to my Auto Insurance Company. Police Officers are trained to handle these crises, so let them.

When you combine Deer Season with the reality that automotive fatalities are up in New Jersey, here is a list of NJ Roads and highways you need to be extra careful about when driving: