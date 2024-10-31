Over the last 70 years, the broad genre of Non-Folk Music has been the sound at the center of our evolving culture. A wide variety of musical artists and performers have fit into the macro category of Pop Music.

The perfect storm of radio stations playing trendy music combined with iconic individuals and bands changed the course of history. Elvis Presley was an amalgamation of musical styles while The Beatles changed the sound of popular rock for many Americans.

What is considered Popular and Mainstream Music is today performed by some of the most recognizable individuals on earth. Mega Stars such as Taylor Swift and Post Malone are more than just two of the biggest names in the music industry, they are among the most recognizable celebrities around the world.

But not all "Pop Music" is beloved by everyone. There are always disagreements between people from different generations about what is good or bad music. So the research team at 24/7 Wall Street wanted to find out what are the most and least popular artists according to different generations.

What New Jersey Artist Made The List Of The Least Popular

Using data from the research company YouGov, the researchers at 24/7 Wall Street ranked the Top Ten Least Popular All-Time Musicians According to Baby Boomers. They found ten artists who were simultaneously popular with Millenials but unpopular with the Baby Boomer Generation.

One Musical Artist from New Jersey made the list of Least Popular All-Time Musicians According to Baby Boomers: Nick Jonas is only popular with 32 percent of Baby Boomers compared to 50 percent of Millenials would approve of him.

Even though Nick Jonas was born in Dallas, Texas back in 1992, he grew up and lived most of his life in New Jersey. The Jonas Brothers have lived in Wychoff and Little Falls along with attending Eastern Christian High School in Passaic County.

An interesting fact about the YouGov survey results is that Nick and his brother Joe are less popular than their musical group The Jonas Brothers. Both Baby Boomers and Generation X have more favorable opinions about The Jonas Brothers group than the individual members.

Here is the full list of the Top Ten Least Popular All-Time Musicians According to Baby Boomers:

10. Billie Eilish

9. Miley Cyrus

8. Adam Lambert

7. Britney Spears

6. Nick Jonas

5. Selena Gomez and the Scene

4. Demi Lovato

3. Justin Bieber

2. Jessica Simpson

1. R. Kelly

