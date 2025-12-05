The topic of Education has been a polarizing topic in both Politics and Society for the last ten years. In states like New Jersey, parents have questioned if their children are getting the best from public schools and what state funding gets used for each year.

Soon-to-be former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy campaigned on the promise to "fix" the School Funding system in The Garden State. But in recent years, 63 School Districts in South Jersey that had their funding cut in 2024, and 27 South Jersey School Districts had State Aid cut in 2025.

So when New Jersey's Department of Education released data about public school performance, all state taxpayers and parents are looking for this information, curious to see what is really going on with NJ Public Education.

Latest Scores For South Jersey Public Schools

The state Department of Education released the performance scores for almost 2,500 New Jersey Public Schools. The overall scores are based on the following criteria for each school:

*Standardized test scores

*Graduation rates

*Student academic growth

*Absenteeism

Public schools that teach only Grades Three and younger children are not a part of the rankings because there is no state testing for those grade levels.

The South Jersey Public Schools with the lowest scores are Paulsboro Junior High School (3.24), and Morgan Village Middle School (3.97). The South Jersey Public Schools with the highest scores are Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science (95.51), and Central Elementary School (94.39).

Here are the Top 20 South Jersey Public Schools with the highest scores:

1. Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science: 95.51 (Ocean County)

2. Central Elementary School: 94.39 (Haddonfield)

3. Roosevelt Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics (STEM): 88.27 (Pennsauken Twp)

4. Elizabeth Haddon School: 87.40 (Haddonfield)

5. Joseph D. Sharp Elementary School: 86.95 (Cherry Hill)

6. Mansion Avenue School: 86.63 (Audubon)

7. West Cape May Elementary School: 85.95 (Cape May)

8. Zane North Elementary School: 84.65 (Collingswood)

9. Eugene A. Tighe Middle School: 84.01 (Margate)

10. Pleasant Valley School: 83.84 (Mullica Hill)

11. Van Sciver Elementary School: 83.80 (Haddon Twp)

12. Whitman Elementary School: 83.58 (Washington Twp)

13. Cape May City Elementary School: 82.90

14. Haddonfield Memorial High School: 82.47

15. Seaview Elementary School: 82.35 (Linwood)

16. Cumberland County Technical Education Center: 81.98

17. J. Fithian Tatem School: 81.05 (Haddonfield)

18. Mark Newbie Elementary School: 80.72 (Collingswood )

19. Walter Hill School: 80.57 (Swedesboro)

20. Glenview Avenue: 80.15 (Haddon Heights)

The 20 South Jersey Public Schools with the lowest scores:

1. Paulsboro Junior High School: 3.24

2. Morgan Village Middle School: 3.97 (Camden)

3. Forest Hill School: 4.01 (Camden)

4. Eastside High School: 4.18 (Camden)

5. Camden High School: 4.21

6. Pleasantville Middle School: 4.97

7. Thomas W. Wallace Jr. Middle School: 5.05 (Vineland)

8. Henry B. Wilson Family School: 5.06 (Camden)

9. Veterans Memorial Middle School: 5.28 (Vineland)

10. Vineland Senior High School: 5.56

11. Egg Harbor City Community School: 6.11

12. Lindenwold High School: 6.20

13. Woodbine Elementary School: 6.45

14. Penns Grove Middle School: 6.68

15. R. M. Bacon Elementary School: 7.82 (Millville)

16. New York Avenue School: 8.13 (Atlantic City)

17. Veterans Memorial Family School: 8.69 (Camden)

18. Cooper's Poynt Family School: 8.96 (Camden)

19. Thomas H. Dudley Family School: 9.50 (Camden)

20. Lindenwold Middle School: 9.87