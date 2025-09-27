If you are a YouTube TV subscriber and are a fan of the Philadelphia sports teams, including the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers, you might be watching your favorite teams for the final time.

NBC Sports Philadelphia is home of the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers and offers plenty of Eagles coverage during the season.

The final live Philadelphia Phillies games this weekend telecasted on NBC Sports Philadelphia could be this Sunday.

YouTube TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia Dispute

A scroll at the bottom of the screen appeared on Thursday night explaining that NBC Sports Philadelphia could be going away on the YouTube platform.

The scroll read: Attention YouTube TV customers: You Many lose this channel including live games and comprehensive coverage of your favorite teams. More information is available at at GetYourChannels.com.

That website allowed you to post on X, Reddit or switch providers.

YouTube TV Statement on NBCUniversal Negotiations

If we’re unable to come to an agreement with NBCUniversal, their content may become unavailable on YouTube TV as early as September 30, 2025.

NBC Sports Philadelphia along with NBC 10, CNBC, Bravo, MSNBC, USA, Golf Channel, SYFY, and more would be effected by this.

Fan Reactions to Possible Loss of Coverage

97.3 ESPN will air Phillies playoff games as starting Saturday Oct 4.