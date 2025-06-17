While Technology has improved all of our lives, it has also consumed our lives to the point where we cannot go out with friends or on a date without someone picking up their phone and losing track of time scrolling or messaging on apps.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 3,308 people killed due to Distracted Driving in 2022. A clear sign that everyone is on their phone too much, and way too many people not focusing on driving each day.

The Bader Scott Law Firm recently completed an extensive study about Distracted Driving in the United States in 2024. Their research team gathered the latest data from NHTSA and other federal agencies to find out how bad Distracted Driving is over the last 12 months.

In the Bader Scott Distracted Driving in America report, their research discovered that every day 9 people die in Traffic Accidents caused by Distracted Driving in the United States. According to their report, 42 percent of Distracted Driving Accidents involve motorists between the ages of 20 and 39 years old.

Where Does New Jersey Land On The List Of Most Distracted Driving States

As stated in a press release from the Bader Scott Law Firm, six states have significantly more Distracted Driving than the rest of America. Unfortunately for residents of The Garden State, their state is on that list.

New Jersey is ranked as the 5th Worst State for Distracted Driving in America. Automotive Fatalities caused by Distracted Driving account for 26.72% of all Motor Vehicle Fatalities in New Jersey.

The Garden State is the only Northeastern state that lands on the Top Ten Worst States for Distracted Driving. This is a major indictment for New Jersey because you can't dismiss these numbers as just a problem in this area of the United States.

Here are the Top Ten Worst Distracted Driving States in America:

1. New Mexico

2. Kansas

3. Louisiana

4. Kentucky

5. New Jersey

6. Hawaii

7. Idaho

8. Texas

9. Wyoming

10. Washington

