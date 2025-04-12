While Easter Sunday has historically been considered a Religious Holiday, the latest research from YouGov reveals that Easter is tied for the fourth most popular holiday for Americans.

No one should be surprised that Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween are the most popular holidays with United States residents. But Easter Sunday is tied with Mother's Day for the fourth most popular holiday, meaning the two premiere holidays of the Spring Season are built around family time.

In response to many people wanting to spend the holidays with their families, major retail outlets have decided to close for the Easter Holiday this year, creating a "Retail Blackout" across New Jersey and other states.

What Major Retailers Will Be Closed On Easter This Year?

What started as an internet rumor has been confirmed by multiple media outlets that a group of National Retailers will be closed for 24 hours in observance of Easter Sunday.

These companies are going out of their way to ensure their employees have the holiday as a day off from work this year. Many families will take vacations around the Easter Sunday weekend while others have different activities they participate in with the local community that are not in conjunction with any religious organizations.

Many big-name corporate retailers have chosen to be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, while some National Retailers are open for limited hours on New Year's Day along with Christmas Eve.

We can confirm that at least 12 National Retailers will have their stores closed in New Jersey on Easter Sunday, April 20th:

