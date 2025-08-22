It's been a New Year's Day tradition in Philadelphia since 1901, and now the Mummers are crashing the Jersey Shore!

The elaborate costumes, intricate choreography, and signature sounds are coming to the Shore for the annual New Year’s in North Wildwood Event.

Where and When to See the Parade

The Mummers feature feathers, sequins, and offer plenty of unique music and dance moves, and will be in North Wildwood on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Stop down to the Wildwoods as Olde New Jersey Avenue turns into a mini Broad Street for the annual New Year’s in North Wildwood celebration.

Bob Kelly Returns as Event Emcee

Fox 29’s Bob Kelly will emcee the event, which starts at 2nd Street and concludes at Spruce Avenue, for the fifth straight year.

Free Family Fun All Weekend

The parade is FREE to attend and will begin on Friday, September 5, at 7 p.m. with a “STRUT” Dance Contest on Olde New Jersey Avenue and on Saturday, September 6, at 5 p.m.

Expect big laughs, big personality, as the string bands perform, allowing spectators to get up-close views of the beautiful costumes and intricate dance steps these eccentric performers display each and every New Year's Day in Philadelphia.

Speaking of the spring bands, the top bands from the 2025 New Year’s Day Parade in Philadelphia will be at the event.

For additional information about New Year’s in North Wildwood, please call 609-522-2955 or visit www.NorthWildwood.com.