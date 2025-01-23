Did you know that the average United States Adult eats out three times per month and in 2023, Americans ordered takeout or delivery an average of 4.5 times per month?

A study by US Foods showed that 74 percent of Americans eat out when they do not feel like cooking. Plus, 75 percent of adults in the United States order takeout or delivery because of convenience.

Considering how many Americans are dining out, ordering takeout, or ordering delivery multiple times per month, what are they choosing to eat? What regions of the United States have the best food options?

The research team at BETMassachusetts conduc20-ted a study in which they surveyed thousands of Americans to find out what regional foods are the most popular. They found that 93.8 percent of those surveyed prefer one of ten regional cuisines in the United States.

Where Does New Jersey Rank Among America's Most Popular Regional Cuisines

The BETMassachusetts research found that 21.0% of Americans surveyed love New Jersey/New York Cuisine. This is because 15.45% of Americans love Italian Food the most, which is the number one popular cuisine in the New Jersey and New York regions.

The second most popular according to Americans surveyed is Southern Cuisine. People love Mexican Food along with Southern BBQ and Fried Chicken accounting for 27% most popular Foods in America.

But Modern American Cusine keeps New Jersey/New York Cusine at the top of the list aside from Italian Food. The researchers found that 31.54% of Americans surveyed said their favorite foods include Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, and foods found at American-Style Eating Establishments.

Here are the Top Ten Most Popular Regional Cuisine in the United States according to the latest survey:

Top 10 Most Popular United States Regional Cuisines The latest research found that New Jersey/New York Cuisine is the most popular regional foods in the United States. Thousands of Americans were surveyed and it has been revealed that 93.8 percent of Adults in the United States prefer one of these ten regional cuisines. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media