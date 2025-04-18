For the first time in 50 years, a generation of Philadelphia Sports Fans has experienced the joy of seeing one of their teams with two championships in ten years.

The Eagles winning two Super Bowl Championships within ten years makes them the first franchise in Philadelphia to do this in their sport since the Flyers won back-to-back Stanley Cups in the 1970s.

While the Eagles have elevated the standard of winning in the city of Philadelphia, many fans of the Sixers and Flyers were not alive the last time those franchises won a championship. Also, the Phillies are almost 20 years removed from their last World Series title.

So you can understand why Philadelphia Sports fans who have been waiting anxiously for their teams to win and instead have to deal with the disappointment of athletes and coaches unable to do the jobs they were paid millions to do.17

Who Are The Most Infamous People in Philadelphia Sports Over The Last 30 Years?

One of the most controversial people in the Philadelphia Sports World in recent years is Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni. From his awkward introductory press conference in 2021 to his Flowers analogy, Word Salad Answers to Media Questions, and his antics on the sidelines, the 43-year-old Football Coach feeds the fire of people's dislike for him.

Philadelphia Sports Fans have dealt with numerous Polarizing Figures over the last 30 years. Inspired by Nick Sirianni's most recent antics after the Eagles win over the Browns in NFL Week 6, we have compiled a list of the Most Controversial People in Philly Sports over the last 30 years.