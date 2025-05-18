A new trading card store is coming to Mays Landing.

When I was a kid, my friends and I used to ride our bikes all over Margate and Ventnor from baseball card shop to baseball card shop. We would stand around all day watching others open their packs of cards, almost cheering them on, hoping to see someone get a valuable card.

Well, now area card collectors will have a new place to shop, trade, and check out a wide array of cards, memorabilia, and collectibles.

Monmouth Cards is officially opening a brand new location this summer at Consumer Square at 2274 Wrangleboro Road in Mays Landing.

From Monmouth Cards' website:

At Monmouth Cards, we cater to collectors of all levels. Our extensive inventory includes a variety of sports and non-sport cards, ensuring you find exactly what you're looking for. Our knowledgeable staff is here to help you build and enhance your collection.

What You’ll Find at Monmouth Cards

They also add that they will be hosting special events, including trade nights and autograph signings, creating a vibrant community for collectors. The store will have collections of baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer, fighting, and mystery packs.

They will also have various non-sports cards, like Pokémon, Disney Lorcana, and Magic The Gathering.

They also buy cards and offer grading submission help.

Monmouth Cards just opened a new location in Deptford at the Court at Deptford shopping center at 1500 Almonesson Rd

The store in Mays Landing will be the eighth Monmouth Cards location and will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

In addition to the two new South Jersey locations in Deptford and Mays Landing, Monmouth Cards has stores in Livingston, West Long Branch, Wall Township, East Brunswick, Midland Park, and Marlton.

No official grand opening date has been given; a social media post said they are targeting the first week of June for a soft opening, but will be Summer of 2025, and hiring for retail and management roles.