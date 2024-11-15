Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul: Best Places in South Jersey to Watch The Fight With Friends

Who remembers a big Mike Tyson boxing match back in the late 1980's and early 1990's?

Tyson's fights were must-watch TV events, but you had to pay to see him and his devastating knockouts. Many of his championship fights were aired on Pay-Per-View, HBO, or Showtime, with many people having parties a their house and charging friends to help pay for the event.

Fast-forward to the year 2024, and Tyson is now 58 years old but is about to step back in the ring on Friday night, fighting YouTube sensation, Jake Paul on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

While many people have Netflix, so they don't have to have a party to help pay to watch the event, a lot of sports fans like to watch big events with friends and a big crowd to capture the energy of a big-time fight.

So if you are looking to go out and watch the fight with friends and other fight fans, here are some local establishments that have confirmed will be showing the fight on Friday night.

EHT Vagabond, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave in EHT

Fanatics Sports Book at Ocean Casino

Hard Rock Casino 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City

Upstairs at Rificis,308 W Absecon Blvd, Absecon

Tennessee Beer Hall, 133 S Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City

Tennessee Ave Tobacco Company 127-129 S Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City

Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy, 5211 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City

Maynards, 9306 Amherst Avenue in Margate

Santucci's, 6413 Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor City

Buffalo Wild Wings, 4311 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Chickie's and Pete's, Tropicana in Atlantic City and 6055 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen , 5698 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing

Tailgaters, 337 W White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City

Firehouse Grill on Philadelphia avenue in Egg Harbor City

Bulldogs Bar & Grill, 743 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City

Crossroads Bar & Grill , 151 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City

Dave and Busters at 2120 Atlantic Ave Suite 912 Atlantic City

Reddog's Hi-Point Pub, 5 N Shore Rd. in Absecon

Ls L’s Central Station Lounge. 408 Wheat Rd in Vineland

If you know a local establishment that will be showing the fight, let us know and we will add it to the list.