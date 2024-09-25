A Cape May County hotel was one of two in New Jersey named in the Michelin Guide's list of the top hotels in the United States, earning a spot as a "Key Hotel" in its new hotel rating system.

According to their website, the 2024 MICHELIN Guide hotel selection in the United States now includes 16 Three Key hotels, 70 Two Key hotels, and 207 One Key hotels.

Beach Plum Farm Cottages in West Cape May and Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park each received a "one key" rating out of three.

A One Key hotel is "a very special stay" that the Michelin Guide considers "a true gem with its own character and personality" and offers a more outstanding experience than similarly priced accommodations.

The Beach Plum Farm Hotel at 140 Stevens Street occupies 62 acres in West Cape May.

Beach Plum Farm is honored to be named a One Key hotel by the MICHELIN Guide.

The second New Jersey hotel, the Asbury Ocean Club, is located at 1101 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park.

From the Michelin website:

A light and stylish luxury hotel that's set right on Ocean Avenue, steps from the boardwalk and the beach.

The Michelin Key recognizes the best hotels all over the world, just as the Michelin Star does for restaurants.