While libraries date back to the 1750s in New Jersey, what we call libraries today became a staple in The Garden State after the passage of a new law in 1889.

It was over 135 years ago when New Jersey allowed individual municipalities to create public libraries that are funded by local taxes. Then the Steel Industrialist Andrew Carnegie personally started funding libraries to be built around the United States.

Carnegie's money was directly responsible for 223 Free Public Libraries built in New Jersey.

Cape May County first opened their Public Library on Mechanic Street in 1971 in Cape May Court House. For decades, the CMC Library System has been the centerpiece of a network of libraries that has eight branches that serve 14 of the 16 municipalities in New Jersey's southernmost county.

But one of the South Jersey Shore Towns is considering leaving the Cape May County Library System

At the most recent Stone Harbor City Council Meeting, it was revealed that the coastal community is "seriously considering" withdrawing from the Cape May County Library System.

Council Member Ken Biddick revealed that Stone Harbor is not unhappy or not satisfied with the service their community has received from the Cape May County Library system. The reason for their imminent departure is what they learned about how having an Independent Library can be financially beneficial to the municipality.

Both Avalon and Ocean City maintain their own libraries that operate on revenue generated by the local library tax. Those municipalities can only charge their residents a certain amount based on the New Jersey state tax levy cap. The estimated revenue for Avalon from their library tax is $5.8 million, and in Ocean City, their library tax brings in an estimated revenue of $7.7 million.

The conundrum if Stone Harbor leaves the Cape May County Library System is the building that houses the current library. The country helped the shore town move into a new library building in 2017, and there is currently no clarification if a new independent library could stay in that property without reimbursing Cape May County for the money they contributed to the new building eight years ago.

It is estimated that 98 percent of the Cape May County Library System's operating costs are covered by the revenue they generate from taxpayers. Both Avalon and Ocean City have operated independent Free Public Libraries for decades, so there is no precedent for what the impact would be of Stone Harbor withdrawing from the County Library System.