Tuckerton is in for a real treat.

There is no shortage of good spots in the area when it comes to a great cheesesteak, and coming soon, South Jersey is about to get another delicious option when a popular local cheesesteak shop opens in Tuckerton at the site of a well-known sandwich shop.

Cheesesteak Louie: Bringing Its Famous Menu to Tuckerton

CheeseSteak Louie has announced that they will add a second location, at 224 West Main Street, where Papa D's, a popular family-owned Italian Sandwich Shop, was located.

From the Papa D's Social Media Page:

To our beloved Tuckerton community: Papa D’s has some fantastic news!

After serving this beautiful borough with pride, the time has come for us to pass the torch. We wouldn't hand our kitchen over to just anyone—we wanted the absolute best for our Papa D’s family. That is why we are so incredibly happy to announce that CheeseSteak Louie is taking the reins at 224 W Main St!

Louie is bringing the true "Taste of Seaside" into our great store. We are confident that he will continue our tradition of love and community while bringing you endless quality and professionalism.

CheeseSteak Louie also has a location in Seaside Heights at 22 Boulevard.

The Countdown is On: When Will Louie's Open?

While there is no official grand opening date for the new store to open, CheeseSteak Lous says, "The countdown is officially on…opening date coming very soon!"

The Papa D's Facebook says that CheeseSteak Louie will open sometime this December.

Tuckerton will get the same tasty menu, with one of the best cheesesteaks in New Jersey, mouth-watering burgers and chicken, fresh-cut fries and tater tots, and their classic surprise specials.

Papa D's has been a mainstay in the Southern Ocean County community, serving classics like Sausage & Peppers, Meatballs, and Cheesesteaks

For those of us here in South Jersey, we now have another great cheesesteak option in Southern Ocean County in the near future.

Find out more info on CheeseSteak Louie, check out their Facebook page.