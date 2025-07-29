There is a new restaurant taking over a familiar spot in Mays Landing.

A New Chapter at a Familiar Location

The new Landing Point Tavern will be taking over the spot that was occupied by the Riverside Tavern at 5397 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing.

The Riverside Tavern, which served the community for 27 years, closed back in August of 2024.

While there is no opening date at this time, there have been some updates on their social media pages, saying: "We’re fine-tuning every last detail. Every day we get a little bit closer to completion."

From Riverside to Landing Point: The Transformation

What to Expect at Landing Point Tavern

The new spot will be a casual eatery and lounge featuring great food that you can bring the family together.

The new spot will be a place to watch all the games during lunch or dinner with family and friends. It will have a focus on being a restaurant first, with a family-friendly atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landing Point Tavern (@landingpointtavern)

Job Opportunities at Landing Point Tavern

The new spot posted that they are hiring, saying: "If you’re passionate about great food, good vibes, and creating memorable experiences, we’d love to hear from you."

Available Positions

Bartender

Server

Hostess

Bus Person

Line Cook

Prep Cook

Dishwasher

How to Apply

They posted a link to apply if you are looking for work, but stressed that if you can't work on Sundays, this probably isn't the spot for you.

"We love football, family, and a full house—especially on Sunday," they posted on their job site.