"72 Hours," a new Netflix comedy that is being produced by and stars Kevin Hart, is set to film in New Jersey and is looking for paid extras.

What Is 72 Hours About?

From Tudum: The story follows a 40-year-old executive (Hart) who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.

‍‍ Who Are They Casting?

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for locals in the Garden State to be background actors in "72 Hours," to portray attractive 18-35-year-old nightclub-goers and yacht party-goers.

Filming is set to begin in June.

For this role, the tentative work date(s) are between 6/24-6/26 in New Jersey. The pay rate for this role is $216 for eight hours if you are a SAG member or $181.50 for 10 hours for non-SAG.

Special Casting Call for Red-Haired Photo Double

They are also looking for White Men 6'2"-6"5" with Red Hair to portray a Photo Double for a Principal Actor in the film.

A few of the requirements include:

You must be comfortable working on a boat

Full day/night availability

Over 18

You need to attach current, non-professional photos (At least one full body)

The tentative work date(s) are between 7/14-7/18 in New Jersey with a pay rate of $224 for eight hours if you are a SAG member or $181.50 for 10 hours for non-SAG.

Where to Find More Info

While they haven't announced the exact location yet, you can get more information about requirements and the application process on their Facebook page.