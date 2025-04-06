For many New Jersey Coastal Communities, the Summer Season is the primary economic catalyst for numerous businesses. The Offseason months from December to March are when many of these seasonal businesses close and take time to get ready for the next summer.

But one South Jersey Shore Town has seen many changes during the offseason and some annual visitors will be surprised by how much this Coastal Community has changed in just a few months.

What Changes Can Visitors and Vacationers to South Jersey Expect This Summer?

Located off Exit 17 on the Garden State Parkway, Sea Isle City is one of the popular Vacation Destination towns each summer in South Jersey.

One of the reasons people keep returning to Shore Towns like Sea Isle City is they visit the same businesses each summer season. Most vacationers treat the Coastal Communties like their "home away from home" and have developed a connection to these quaint Shore Towns.

But among the changes occurring in recent months includes the demolition of the old LaCosta Bar and Lounge that was acquired several years ago and renamed The Ludlam Bar and Hotel Resort.

Shorebreak Resorts Chris Glancey previously converted the old Busch's Seafood (86th Street and Landis Avenue) into The Dunes Resort property. The plan is to do the same type of overhaul of the property that stretches from the corner of JFK Boulevard to 40th Street on Landis Avenue.

Another change for local and vacationers visiting Sea Isle City this Summer is the relocation of the popular Caso Taco Restaurant. The business was forced to close last August after a devastating fire destroyed the property.

Now the former Angelo's Pizza at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue will be home to the new Caso Taco starting in 2025. But that is not the only business going through changes this offseason.

This South Jersey Business Is Changing Ownership

Panzinis Pizzeria in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

For the last eight summers, Panzini's Pizzeria has been a popular eatery on Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. Even though the business shares the same name as Panzini's Pizza House in Woodbine, the ownership has been different people.

Many Sea Isle City vacationers and South Jersey locals have become familiar with owner Giovanni Genovese. He was the type of owner that reminded people of those classic Italian Business owners you would find in the Philadelphia region whose passion made the food great and whose unique character was a throwback.

But anonymous posts on Facebook Groups have shared the news that Panzini's Pizzeria has been sold. The owners of the Panzini's Pizza House in Woodbine are now reported to be taking over the Sea Isle City Restaurant.

Sources have confirmed to Townsquare Media South Jersey that the ownership change occurred over the weekend of March 29th, and Giovanni Genovese has sold Panzini's Pizzeria in Sea Isle City.

There has been no social media announcements from either business about the ownship change. Similar to how Soprano's Pizza and Grill was suddenly gone after the 2016 Summer season and then Panzini's Pizzeria took its place for the 2017 season without any news or official announcements.

Just added these changes to the many that have occured in Sea Isle City over the last few decades. Here are some of the popular businesses and buildings we remember that use to be in the popular Shore Town off Exit 17 on the Garden State Parkway: