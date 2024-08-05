A popular national sub chain is coming to Atlantic County. The new sandwich chain is set to open six locations in the New Jersey. We now know where the first sub shop will go be in Atlantic County.

Which National Sub Chain is Coming to Atlantic County?

Jersey Mike's, which opened on the Jersey Shore boardwalk in 1956 and is based in New Jersey, operates 2828 locations throughout the United States. They have 140 locations in New Jersey., but this will be the first in Atlantic County, they have none in Cape May or Cumberland County. They have locations in all 50 sates and the District of Columbia.

Get our free mobile app

Where is the First Jersey Mike's Opening in Atlantic County?

There will be six new locations opening in New Jersey and the first one in Atlantic County will be going into 4300 Black Horse pike in Mays Landing, Suite 206, which also has a Starbucks and Crumble Cookie.

Jersey Mike's is going into the space between Starbucks and Crumble Cookie. There is now official date for this location to open per the website.

Jersey Mike's history in Atlantic County

The chain which is headquartered in Manasquan, used to have locations in Somers Point and in Mays Landing, but like many national sandwich chains, failed to make it with plenty of local coemption in the sandwich space.

There used to be a bunch of Sunways and Quiznos in the area, but many of them closed due to local coemption. The word on the street though is that Jersey Mike's makes a very good sandwich and could do well in the Mays Landing location.