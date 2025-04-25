People in Atlantic County got a taste of Jersey Mike's Subs when the popular sandwich shop recently opened at 4300 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. The people in Cumberland County recently got one in Millville back in March.

Where will the new Jersey Mikes in Cape May County be located?

Now the people of Cape May County will get a chance to see what Jersey Mike's is all about with a new shop opening at The Plaza, 11 Court House South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House, in the building that was previously a T-Mobile store next to the Acme and Urgent Care.

Regardless of what you call it, a hoagie, sub, hero, or sandwich (after working at a sub shop when I was young, I called it a sub), Jersey Mike's motto is "A Sub Above". While Jersey Mike's was founded in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, they have yet to really make a mark in the Southern portion of the state - until now.

Ironically, I have tried Jersey Mike's one time, but it was in Florida. I was impressed with the sandwich, The Club Sub, which featured Turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo.

I have been hearing good things about the Mays Landing location and will have to check out one of these new spots.

How Many Jersey Mikes Are There?

There are currently 144 Jersey Mike's in New Jersey with 3,072 over and 297 more in the works, including the one in Cape May Court House, which has no opening date set at this time, but the website says "in development." The Cape May County location was one of five new locations that are set to open throughout the Garden State in Hillsdale, Short Hills, Springfield, and Wharton.

Are you excited for Jersey Mike’s in Cape May Court House? Let us know your go-to sub in the comments!