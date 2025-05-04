Jersey Hot Bagels opened in Northfield, located at 1205 Tilton Road in the spot that used to be home to Manhattan Bagels.

I stopped in on Sunday morning and grabbed two bagels, an everything with cream cheese, and a jalapeño bagel with cream cheese; both were very good. It appeared the jalapeño bagel was baked on-site and was very good!

An everything and jalapeño bagel at Jersey Shore bagels in Northfield Photo: Mike Gill loading...

Jersey Hot Bagels Brings Fresh Flavors to Northfield

Featuring a menu that includes the classics, plus a variety of bagel sandwiches that include the names of the Downbeach area towns, Atlantic City, Margate, Ventnor, and Longport. The Mainland towns of Linwood, Northfield, and Somers Point, along with Pleasantville and Ocean City.

My favorite part of this group is the Northfield, which is bacon, egg, and cheese.

The menu at jersey Shore Bagels in Northfield Photo: Mike Gill loading...

You have a choice of a plain, sesame, poppy seed, everything, whole wheat, multigrain, or Jalapeño bagel as well as nine varieties of flavored cream cheese, including strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon raisin, and more!

Another part of their signature menu is named after some of New Jersey's counties, Morris, Atlantic, and Ocean. Essex, Union, Hudson, and Bergen. On this part of the menu, I'll be trying the Union, with thinly sliced turkey and ham, spicy mustard, Swiss cheese, and crunchy pickles served on an AC roll.

You get to choose your side of either coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, hashbrowns, home fries, chips, and pickles.

Jersey Hot Bagels are priced at $2 each or $28 for a dozen, which includes two tubs of cream cheese. Their bagel sandwiches range from $8.25 to $12.95, and their signature sandwiches are between $12.25 and $14.25.

They also had a ton of drink options, coffee, yogurt, fruit, and more options to pair with your bagel or breakfast sandwich.

The building where Jersey Hot Bagels is located was previously home to Manhattan Bagels and also a few other food options like LaCucina Restaurant, The Bake Works, and Carangi's.

If you were a fan of Manhattan Bagels, there are a few still in the area, with one in EHT and another in Mays Landing by Target.

Here are some best bagels in South Jersey!