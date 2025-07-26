New Business Alert in Absecon!

I scream you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

After months of anticipation, Jersey Cow is finally opening its doors in Absecon. One thing that we are all ready for as the summer season quickly comes to a close is getting some ice cream to cool us off during these hot summer nights.

Where to Find the New Location

Jersey Cow Ice Cream is opening its third location at 610 Mill Road in Absecon, with a soft opening set for this Friday, July 26.



View this post on Instagram Jersey Cow’s Instagram teasing the Absecon soft opening

While they have not announced their Grand Opening just yet, they will be open every day from 11am-11pm.

Starting out in Northfield at 1600 Tilton Road, Jersey Cow has quickly become one of the most popular ice cream spots in the area. They opened in Brigantine at 3307 W Brigantine Avenue last summer and will now add their third location to Atlantic County in Absecon.

The one thing you can expect from Jersey Cow is a fast, efficient service. There is always a line, and it always seems to move quickly!

What to Expect from Jersey Cow in Absecon

Jersey Cow has become known for its unique rotating ice cream flavors and its hard ice cream flavors.

Some personal favorites include:

The Barn

Banana and Chocolate

Nutty Nana

Rotating flavors currently featured include:

Peach

Chocolate Therapy

Peanut Butter Royle

What flavor is your favorite? Let us know!

Full Menu Preview

Here is a look at their full menu. Check it out to see what flavor you like best!

Whether you’re a longtime fan or trying Jersey Cow for the first time, the new Absecon spot is worth a summer visit.