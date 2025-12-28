When the first ice cream company was established in the United States over 100 years ago, the frozen treat was viewed as a seasonal item to be purchased when the weather is warm.

But in recent decades, ice cream has become a popular treat to be consumed year-round. Whether you are getting it from the frozen aisle at the grocery store or purchasing from the local ice cream parlor, this is one of the most beloved treats in America.

In South Jersey, one ice cream business has rapidly grown in popularity, so much that you can now purchase their unique line of frozen treats at a popular Shore Town establishment.

Get your Jersey Cow Ice Cream with your Boardwalk Pizza

Since opening their first location at 1600 Tilton Road in Northfield, Jersey Cow has quickly established themselves as the best ice cream parlor in South Jersey. Open year-round with two other locations in Brigantine and Absecon, Jersey Cow's variety of flavors keeps bringing customers back for more.

On social media, Jersey Cow announced they are bringing a limited menu to one of the most famous Jersey Shore Boardwalk Pizza establishments. Starting December 12th and every weekend moving forward, you can now pair your Jersey Cow Ice Cream with Manco and Manco Pizza.

The 9th street and the Boardwalk Manco location is where you will find the Jersey Cow limited menu being offered to customers starting this weekend. Since 1956, the Manco family has been selling pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Jersey Cow's Ice Cream will be served each weekend at Manco and Manco Pizza at 9th street for the rest of December. No word at this time about if this will become a summertime partnership, but the concept is not new to the Ocean City Boardwalk: Prep's Pizza has featured their famous Dairy Bar for the last 50 years off 10th street on the OC Boardwalk offering both pizza and ice cream to customers.

But Jersey Cow is the real original to this story, a business built on making their own ice cream from fresh ingredients. This isn't a local ice cream parlor that ships in all their treats from a national distributor, or adding extra chemicals to their ice cream. So anyone who loves real ice cream is being offered a real treat this month with Jersey Cow on the Ocean City Boardwalk.