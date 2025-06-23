Eagles legend Jason Kelce has a home down the shore in Sea Isle City and hosts his annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive, raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Jason Kelce Brings the Birds Back to the Shore

Plenty of special guests, including Eagles players, team legends, Eagles Cheerleaders, and SWOOP, are expected to be on hand, serving as celebrity bartenders for this year's fifth annual Team 62 event.

There will be an Eagles takeover event from noon to 3 p.m. at Excursion Park, which will be followed by the guest bartending event at The Ocean Drive starting at 4 p.m.

What to Expect at Excursion Park

The takeover event will feature fun activities, including mini football, cheer, and drumline clinics for guests of all abilities. A $25 donation upon entry will grant families and guests access to the event.

VIP Entry and Donation Info

VIP tickets for the guest bartending event are sold out, but you can wait in line and pay a $10 donation on a first-come, first-served basis at The Ocean Drive.

How to Get the Limited-Edition “Shore Birds” T-Shirt

This year's event, dubbed "Shore Birds", will have commemorative T-shirts available for purchase at the ACME in Sea Isle City, located at 6212 Landis Ave, for the next few days.

T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event on Wednesday at The Ocean Drive, 3915 Landis Ave. There are only 800 total T-shirts available. The white T-shirt has a Kelly green 'Shore Birds' logo on the front, with some sponsors' logos printed on the back.

One hundred percent of the money raised from the sale of the "Shore Birds" commemorative T-shirt will go towards the Eagles Autism Foundation, with last year's event raising over $865,000.

Raising Awareness and Funds for Autism

Philadelphia Eagles Owner Jeffery Lurie established the Eagles Autism Foundation in the fall of 2019 and has helped raise funds for innovative autism research and care programs through events like Jason Kelce's Shore Birds event.

The Foundation announced back in May that it raised more than $10 million for autism research and care programs today, thanks to 7,266 participants and more than 43,000 donations worldwide.

Overall, Kelce’s celebrity bartending event has raised more than $1.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation since it began in 2021.

Lurie recently made a donation of $50 million to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine.

If you could not make it out to Jason Kelce's Team 62 Fundraiser last year, here are some of the highlights from the event at The Ocean Drive.