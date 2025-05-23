Since being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Jason Kelce has been on an incredible journey:

-Member of the Eagles first Super Bowl Championship (Super Bowl 52)

-Six-time AP First Team All-Pro Selections

-Started 156 Consecutive Games, an Eagles Franchise Record

-Co-Host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world: The New Heights Show Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce

The former Ohio resident is still a true Man of the People even in retirement, hanging out with fans during the NFL season, and he loves to visit South Jersey with his family. His wife, Kylie, and Jason love one New Jersey town so much, they bought a beach house in town a few years ago.

Located in New Jersey's southernmost county, Sea Isle City is one of several shore towns in Cape May County. Despite being one of the few coastal communities in New Jersey with a concrete promenade, "Boardwalk" instead of a wooden boardwalk, Sea Isle City has been rated one of the top-rated family-friendly South Jersey towns.

What You Need To Know About Jason Kelce and Sea Isle City

Both year-round residents and frequent visitors to Sea Isle City are familiar with Jason Kelce and his family being seen around town. Whether he is waiting in line to eat at Mike's Seafood on the bay, having drinks at "The OD" Bar on Landis Avenue, or spending time on the beach with his kids, Kelce is a man around town.

In the Summer of 2024, Jason and his wife, Kylie, hosted their fourth Team 62 Fundraiser event in Sea Isle City. The event raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation each year, and last Summer they set fundraising records.

Sea Isle City is more laid back and less chaotic than other South Jersey Shore Towns such as Ocean City or The Wildwoods.

Those are just some of the reasons why this beach house is PERFECT for Jason Kelce and his family:

Here's Jason Kelce's $2.2 Million Beach House in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Ever since Jason Kelce made his emotional retirement announcement, the former Eagles Center has embraced the post-football life. Having grown up in Ohio and playing College Football at the University of Cincinnati, some would think Jason Kelce would spend his post-career years back at home, but he has chosen to live in New Jersey.

Thanks to his wife Kylie growing up in the Suburban Philadelphia area and playing his entire NFL career for the Eagles, Jason Kelce has now planted his life here in Eagles Country. After vacationing in Sea Isle City for years, the Kelces have purchased a Beach House in South Jersey. Makes sense considering Sea Isle City is one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in New Jersey and one of the best towns to live in Cape May County Reportedly sold for $2.2 Million right off the boardwalk, check out Jason Kelce's Sea Isle City Beach House