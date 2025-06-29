Summer 2025 in South Jersey features the fifth year that Jason Kelce's Team 62 Fundraiser has been hosted in Sea Isle City. The annual fundraiser benefits the Eagles Autism Foundation, and every year, the future Pro Football Hall of Famers tries to do it "bigger than ever".

Over the last couple years, Jason Kelce's event has gotten so big it expanded from The Ocean Drive (Landis Avenue and 40th street) to include the next door Paddy's Green at O'Donnell's Pour Hour (39th Street and Landis Avenue).

Thousands of Eagles fans come to Sea Isle City each year to see Kelce, his wife Kylie, along with numerous current and former Eagles players. The popular New Jersey Shore Town located off Garden State Parkway Exit 17 has also become a Summer destination for Philadelphia Sports Celebrities.

2025 Edition of Jason Kelce's Event in Sea Isle City Was Jamming

Jason Kelce waited until three weeks before the 2025 Edition of his "Shore Birds" fundraiser event to confirm the dates. This is the second straight year that the Eagles Autism Foundation hosted a family-friendly event parallel to Kelce Beer-centric event.

The Eagles Autism Foundation had a "take-over" at Excursion Park on JFK Boulevard in Sea Isle City, a few minutes walk from Kelce's event at "The OD". Eagles players and Cheerleaders joined Philadelphia's mascot, Swoop, hosting games for kids, plus meet-and-greets.

While many people have already seen online the moment Jason Kelce tore off his American Flag pants to showcase his American Flag Speedo, there are still tens of thousands of Eagles fans who could not make it to Sea Isle City for a Wednesday afternoon.

So we have gathered some of the highlights from this year's Jason Kelce Shore Birds Event for you to enjoy here:

What You Missed at Jason Kelce's 2025 Event in Sea Isle City For the fifth year, Eagles Legend Jason Kelce was back in Sea Isle City raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. We have gathered the top highlights from the Summer 2025 edition of the Shore Birds Fundraising event Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media