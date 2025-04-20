Insomnia Cookies, the popular cookie brand known for its warm cookies and ice cream pairings, is celebrating the grand opening of its new Glassboro, NJ, location at 310 Rowan Boulevard.

Located at the Whitney Center Building, across from the Courtyard Hotel on the Rowan campus, the bakery will offer in-store, pickup, and delivery options for its signature warm cookies.

“We’re so excited to bring our warm cookie delivery to Glassboro. Our menu will include our fan-favorite classic cookies, deluxe cookies, brownies, and ice cream lineup of sought after limited-time only flavors throughout the year,” said Catherine Burns, senior marketing activities manager at Insomnia Cookies.

I have been to the Manayunk location in Philadelphia at 4319 Main St, and ordered an Ice Cream on a Deluxe Cookie that features two scoops of ice cream on a warm Deluxe cookie, and it was outstanding.

This Instagram post shows their iconic warm deluxe cookie with two scoops of ice cream, which was very good.

Insomnia Cookies opened a Cherry Hill location in 2024 at 1006 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, just across from Wegmans in Garden State Park Marketplace.

What are Insomnia Cookies?

Insomnia Cookie is the brainchild of a group of University of Pennsylvania college buds, which includes Seth Berkowitz. What started in Philadelphia, PA, now has nearly 300 locations across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insomnia Cookies (@insomniacookies)

Where can you order these cookies?

Insomnia Cookies

310 Rowan Boulevard

Glassboro NJ

You can check out their full menu here and their Instagram for more videos of their cookies here.