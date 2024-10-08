One of the most exciting live events on the winter calendar is returning to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 31, and February 1 as the NAPA AUTO PARTS Indoor Auto Racing Series is back in Atlantic City.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25 for adults, with a special general admission option for children available for only $5. Premium front-row seating and reserved seats are also offered for an additional fee.

This family and fan-friendly event offers an exclusive pre-race FanFest on the arena floor, allowing fans the chance to walk the track and meet their favorite drivers before Saturday night’s race.

On Friday will feature the new and exciting BlackJack 21, which enjoyed overwhelming support from fans and racers alike in its inaugural year. On Saturday night its the 23rd running of the prestigious Gambler’s Classic, where TQ Midget stars will battle for supremacy.

You can get more information on the event by clicking here.