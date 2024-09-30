One of the biggest problems in the United States today is Distracted Driving. Some studies have found that Texting While Driving can delay reaction times more than Drunk Driving.

Research by the Nelson, MacNeil, Rayfield Law Firm found that more people sustain injuries due to Distracted Driving compared to Drunk Driving. Every day, an average of 9 people die in Traffic Accidents caused by Distracted Driving.

Automotive Insurance Companies have responded to this growing problem by creating penalties for Distracted Driving Violations. In the past, many Traffic Tickets would create a general increase in your Car Insurance.

But now, Insurance Providers specifically target Distracted Driving Violations as a more serious penalty. MarketWatch Guides Team conducted a study about Car Insurance Rates and found some bad news for New Jersey Residents.

How Much Will Your Insurance Increase Because Of Distracted Driving?

While Traffic Violations such as Speeding can result in a 17 percent increase to your Monthly Coverage, you can see a great increase for Distracted Driving, especially in New Jersey.

A recent study found that New Jersey is one of the Worst States for Distracted Driving in America. As a result, if you receive a ticket for Texting While Driving can result in an increase of 25% to 35% on your Auto Insurance Policy according to MarketWatch.

The National Average Insurance Hike for drivers who receive a ticket for Texting While Driving is 21 percent. But New Jersey's reputation combined with the already pricey Auto Insurance Rates for NJ Drivers make this a greater cost hike.

So the next time you are tempted to grab your phone to read a text or reply to an email while driving, don't do it. You could be costing yourself big money if you receive a ticket or worse could happen. You don't want someone to get hurt or die because you can't wait to see what someone wrote to you.

Another reason why you shouldn't be Texting While Driving is because New Jersey has a plethora of busy highways and intersections. These are the 10 Deadliest Intersections in The Garden State: