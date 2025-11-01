Sometimes it feels good to do a full closet cleanout to get rid of the things you don't use or wear anymore.

You make up your bags and boxes, and then your mind goes to what you should do with your old stuff.

You know those clothes that you wore a couple of times and have just been hanging in your closet for months, untouched. Or how about those Dishes and Glassware a well-meaning family member bought you as a gift years ago, but you never use them?

You don't want to just chuck them into the trash; they are still in good condition, and maybe someone else would want them.

Many people take their boxes and bags of unused items and think that donating to New Jersey's Goodwill Locations and Local Thrift Stores is a great opportunity to give back to those in the community who are less fortunate.

Many people cannot afford to shop at the big name stores, and for some people, shopping online is not always their best option for a variety of reasons.

There are many items that, if in good condition, Goodwill and Thrift Stores accept that you may or may not be aware of, such as:

*Exercise and Sports Equipment

*Jewelry

*Toys and Games

*Shoes

*Furniture and Home Decor

*Wheelchairs

But there is also a long list of items that Goodwill and Thrift Stores will not accept. Even though some of these items may be considered "common sense" to not donate, as the French Author Voltaire wrote centuries ago: "Common sense is not so common".

15 Items New Jersey Goodwills Wont Accept As Donations Bringing donations to New Jersey Goodwill locations and Local Thrift Stores is a great way to help the less fortunate in your community get items like clothing and furniture. But there is a long list of items you should NOT donate. These are some of the items that are generally not accepted at your local Goodwill or Thrift store, but you should always check with the people in-store before submitting an item for donation. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media