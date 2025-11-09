Chef Vola’s Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Italian Restaurant

Chef Vola’s Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Italian Restaurant

Canva.com

When people hear the term hole-in-the-wall, they usually take it as a badge of honor.

What Does “Hole-in-the-Wall” Really Mean?

It's an honor to have your establishment called a hole-in-the-wall; it's a term of endearment, usually meaning your place is a small, unassuming, and hidden offering great food, drinks, and atmosphere once you’re inside.

It's a place that usually has universal praise and is rarely talked about in a negative light.

So when the popular food website, The Takeout, named the very best hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurants, it's a good thing to capture that title, naming the best one from every state.

Which New Jersey restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall for Italian food?

Chef Vola's in Atlantic City

The beloved Chef Vola's is in a private residence within a residential neighborhood in Atlantic City. It is fitting, then, that you're warmly welcomed as if you were a guest at Viola's home — the restaurant is both a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Service and a winner in the America's Classics category. This is a BYOB spot, so bring your drinks and order the veal chop Parmigiana.

Chef Vola's fits the above description of hidden, located down a little unassuming side street at 111 S Albion Place in Atlantic City.

While it might be hidden, it's a spot that famous people always seem to find when they are in Atlantic City. Tons of celebrities have had a meal at this hole-in-the-wall, confirming why it's New Jersey's best.


Share Your Favorite Hidden Italian Gem

So what's your favorite hole-in-the-wall spot for Italian food?  Have you tried Chef Vola's?  Let us know on the free mobile app!

Grab Dinner in AC! Check Out These Fantastic Atlantic City, NJ Restaurants

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM