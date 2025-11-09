When people hear the term hole-in-the-wall, they usually take it as a badge of honor.

What Does “Hole-in-the-Wall” Really Mean?

It's an honor to have your establishment called a hole-in-the-wall; it's a term of endearment, usually meaning your place is a small, unassuming, and hidden offering great food, drinks, and atmosphere once you’re inside.

It's a place that usually has universal praise and is rarely talked about in a negative light.

So when the popular food website, The Takeout, named the very best hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurants, it's a good thing to capture that title, naming the best one from every state.

Which New Jersey restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall for Italian food?

Chef Vola's in Atlantic City

The beloved Chef Vola's is in a private residence within a residential neighborhood in Atlantic City. It is fitting, then, that you're warmly welcomed as if you were a guest at Viola's home — the restaurant is both a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Service and a winner in the America's Classics category. This is a BYOB spot, so bring your drinks and order the veal chop Parmigiana.

Chef Vola's fits the above description of hidden, located down a little unassuming side street at 111 S Albion Place in Atlantic City.

While it might be hidden, it's a spot that famous people always seem to find when they are in Atlantic City. Tons of celebrities have had a meal at this hole-in-the-wall, confirming why it's New Jersey's best.

Share Your Favorite Hidden Italian Gem

So what's your favorite hole-in-the-wall spot for Italian food? Have you tried Chef Vola's? Let us know on the free mobile app!