In the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic, one of the businesses that has taken the longest to rebound is the Theater Industry. For some people, sitting inside a big room with 40-80 people for two hours was not an idea they were comfortable with.

As a result, one of the iconic businesses in Ocean City has been closed for the last few years. First opening in 1922, the Moorlyn Movie Theater has been a staple of the OC Boardwalk for generations of Summer Vacationers and South Jersey Locals.

One of the most popular Shore Towns in South Jersey, Ocean City at one time had three movie theaters in town over 30 years ago. But in the years after 2020, all the theaters had been closed, two of them being replaced by other businesses.

But the historic Moorlyn Theater will be re-opening after going through a major remodel. The theater was in serious need of infrastructure upgrades and the new owners of the building did not want to welcome back customers until the work was complete.

The New Moorlyn Square Theater Is Opening For Summer 2024

The Town Square Entertainment Group (not affiliated with Townsquare Media) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 24th. In attendance was New Jersey State Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen along with Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian and newly-elected Second Ward Councilman Keith Harzell.

The new ownership of the Moorlyn Theater has experience rebuilding old movie theaters. Town Square Entertainment is a South Jersey company that has turned rundown and shuttered theaters around the area into welcoming and picturesque establishments for movie fans.

Their network of locally owned movie theaters includes Tilton Square Theater in Northfield, Ventnor Square on Ventnor Avenue, and Harbor Square Theater on 96th Street in Stone Harbor. They also own Cape Square Entertainment in Rio Grande, a complex that has a movie theater, bowling alley, and restaurant on site.

They are expected to be opening Friday, July 26th at 3 pm but as of Thursday Night on July 25th, there are no movie times listed on their website. All Square Theaters Movie Times are listed on their website by selecting the drop-down menu.

The Moorlyn Square Theatre's Facebook Page has stated in previous posts they will be open on a seasonal schedule. So you only have the next few months to catch a movie at the re-opened Ocean City movie theater before they close during the winter months.

