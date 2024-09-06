South Jersey schools are back in session, but which local high schools are the best of the best in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?

U.S. News & World Report ranked the No. 1 high school in every N.J. county, based on factors like graduation rates, performance in state assessments, underserved student performance, college-level curriculum and readiness, and more.

What is the top high school in Atlantic County?

The top school in Atlantic County, coming in at No. 159 in New Jersey and 3,966 overall in the nation is Mainland Regional High School in Linwood.

The school primarily services the Linwood, Northfield, and Somers Point communities, but also participates in school choice, which permits 44 students from outside of the three sending towns to attend Mainland.

Mainland has about 1,300 students.

What is the top high school in Cape May County?

The top school in Cape May County, coming in at No. 84 in New Jersey and 1,827 overall in the nation is Ocean City High School.

The school primarily services the Ocean City, Sea Isle, Upper Township, Corbin City, and Longport, communities, but also participates in school choice, which has brought in about 194 students each year from outside of the sending towns to attend Ocean City

Ocean City has about 2,000 students.

What is the top high school in Cumberland County?

The top school in Cumberland County, coming in at No. 99 in New Jersey and 2,118 overall in the nation is Cumberland County Technical Educational Center in Milville.

The school primarily services students throughout Cumberland County

Cumberland County Technical Educational Center has about 1,100 students.

Here is the full list of the top-rated school in each New Jersey county.