We have all been involved in a conversation where the dialogue turns to where people live and the individual you are speaking with name-drops a town that you are unfamiliar with.

You do not want to just grab your smartphone mid-conversation and search the town immediately. So you try to decipher where this unknown community is located or why it is hidden from your memory.

The reality is that many people who live in South Jersey are unfamiliar with many of the smaller towns in the area. For me, I got to know many of these small towns because when I was in High School and College, I would get people to pay me gas money to drive them home or to work. Even if it was a bit out of my way, 10-20 dollars was a big deal in the early to mid-2000s.

Do You Know These Secret South Jersey Towns?

Belleplain State Park in Cape May County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Belleplain

Best known for the nearby Belleplain State Park, the town with the same name is located near the Cape May and Cumberland County border. Belleplain was established when a depot for the railroad was set here because of the raw materials such as gravel deposits and raw clay.

The town was a hub for manufacturing bricks, Saw Mill and Lumber Operations, along with having Cranberry Bogs and ice houses. Today, Belleplain's population is under 500 residents.

Dividing Creek in Cumberland County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Dividing Creek

Originally settled in the mid-1700s, Dividing Creek has County Route 553 run through the heart of the town. With a population of under 350 people, Dividing Creek has a Fire Department and three Churches

Dorchester in Cumberland County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Dorchester

Legend says that the survivors of the wrecked Dutch Ship Prince Maurice were the first settlers of what is today known as Dorchester. With a population of under 300 people, the town is best known for the Super Wawa Gas Station, a popular pitstop for travelers along Routes 47 and 347.

Estell Manor in Atlantic County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Estell Manor

Located in the southwest section of Atlantic County, Estell Manor was first settled in the area around the old Estellville Glassworks Factory that opened in 1825. Both Route 50 and Route 49 run through Estell Manor, a town with a population of almost 1,700 residents but seems to be in the middle of nowhere.

Landisville in Atlantic County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Landisville

In the 1800's, Charles Landis was a key figure in founding South Jersey towns Hammonton, Vineland, and Sea Isle City. But the fourth town he established owns his name and is much less popular than the other three municipalities.

Despite Charles Landis' dream of his town being the county seat of a township named after him, today Landisville is part of Buena Township, and Route 40 runs through the heart of the unincorporated town.

Leeds Point in Galloway Township Photo from Google Maps loading...

Leed's Point

One of the oldest towns in South Jersey, Leed's Point was first settled in 1678 and named after Daniel Leeds, author of the first American Almanac. Located northeast of Absecon, today the population is 205 residents according to the 2020 US Census.

Port Elizabeth in Cumberland County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Port Elizabeth

If you are driving north along Route 47 on your way to jump on Route 55, you will pass through Port Elizabeth. Originally settled in the late 18th century, the current population is under 300 residents and is the stereotypical small town.

West Wildwood, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

West Wildwood

Originally settled in the early 1900's with the expansion of the railroad lines throughout South Jersey, was at first a landing area for travelers. Today, the year-round population is under 550 residents.

West Wildwood, located on an island separate from the rest of The Wildwoods, became a popular vacation town for people wanting to escape the busy Boardwalk, Convention Center, and North Wildwood Nightlife.

Whitesboro in Cape May County Photo from Google Maps loading...

Whitesboro

Established by the Equitable Industrial Association in 1901, the community was named after former Black Republican Congressman George Henry White who represented North Carolina before moving to Philadelphia. The town was originally built as a community for African Americans to escape the Racist Jim Crow Laws in the Southern United States.

Whiteboro's Martin Luther King Community Center was built thanks in part to the fundraising efforts of Opray Winfrey. Oprah's longtime partner is Stedman Graham; Graham grew up in Whitesboro and attended Middle Township High School.

You may not have heard of those South Jersey towns, but I am sure you will know some of these "interesting" street names. Maybe you live on or near one of these streets with odd names: