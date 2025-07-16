Plenty of South Jersey restaurants have appeared and featured on the popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network.

The show has aired for 51 seasons and features one of the most well-known food personalities, going back to 2007. This year, he’s given his stamp of approval to one Somers Point location that he visited and 66 restaurants overall.

There is no bigger face for restaurants than Guy Fieri, giving local restaurants plenty of national publicity, bringing visitors from all over to try their food.

The popular food website LoveFood recently highlighted the best Guy Fieri–approved restaurants in every state, focusing on spots featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

The selections are based on the show’s featured eateries, user reviews, awards, and first-hand experiences from restaurants that appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

According to LoveFood and their report highlighting ‘Guy Fieri–approved restaurants in every US state, ranked,’ one South Jersey spot in Somers Point earned a place on the list.

South Jersey Eatery Earns National Recognition

The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company in Somers Point, while its name might sound simple and unassuming, is anything but bland or generic. LoveFood had this to say about this standout selection:

Why LoveFood Ranked It So High

As if the name wasn’t enough of a giveaway, this family-owned New Jersey favourite serves up stellar grilled cheese sandwiches and creamy crabcakes. Opt for the Fieri-approved Crab Melt, which features a house-made Maryland crab cake, fresh tomato and Monterey Jack cheese, all sandwiched inside buttery, toasty bread. Fans of the show may also want to get their hands on the host’s personalised option – The Triple D Melt sees two slices of bread stuffed with smoked Gouda, smoked bratwurst, onion rings, a fried egg, pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños and sriracha.

Hours and Location for The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company

The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company is located at 55 West Laurel Drive in Somers Point and is open seven days a week, Monday-Saturday 11 AM-9 PM and Sunday from Noon-7 p.m.

So, there you have it The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company is the South Jersey restaurant officially approved by the one-and-only Guy Fieri in 2025!

