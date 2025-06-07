For South Jersey locals and vacationers, there have been numerous changes to the Coastal Communities over the last several years.

Some examples of these New Jersey Shore Town changes include:

-The former Ron Jon's Surf Shop location in Ocean City is opening with a new business this Summer

-A Popular Wildwood Nightlife Spot Reopens under new ownership and a remodeled design

-New Pizzeria Opening in Avalon for the 2025 Summer season

-BYOB Seafood Restaurant Opened in Ventnor

The latest changes to the business environment in South Jersey involve two Grand Openings in one Popular Cape May County Coastal Community.

New Businesses Add To Sea Isle City Summer Vibes

In a press release from the Sea Isle City Department of Community Services, Mayor Lenny Desiderio was "honored" to be a part of two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Grand Openings in the Shore Town located off Garden State Parkway Exit 17.

After a soft opening the final weekend of April, Casa Taco had their Grand Opening at their new location on May 30th. As we have covered here at Townsquare Media South Jersey, a devastating fire forced Casa Taco to close last August. and the owners were in search of a new location.

The former Angelo's Pizza at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, is now home to Casa Taco in the heart of Sea Isle City's Downtown. When I spoke to Casa Taco owners back in April, they were very excited about the new location and were looking forward to a great summer season.

After years of operating at the corner of 40th Street and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City, Bella Roots Salon had the grand opening for their new location. Two Blocks south of their original location, the popular hair salon is now located at 4110 Landis Avenue, across the street from Casa Taco.

One of only two hair salons on the island, Bella Roots Salon maintains their presence in Sea Isle City's downtown in an upgraded storefront. They are on "bay side" of the street southbound on Landis Avenue next to Coastal Palms and two doors down from Compass RE Laricks Real Estate.

Sea Isle City has seen a plethora of changes over the decades with many popular businesses no longer in operation due to natural weather disasters and changes to the Shore Town's demographics. Here is a review of the popular spots that use to be in SIC: