Good News For Phase One of New Jersey Netflix Studio Complex

With over 282 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix continues to be the top streaming service in the world. Netflix was the forerunner of the modern age of streaming platforms and has been ahead of the curve in many areas of the New Media era since 2007.

Only three of Netflix's competitors (Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Max) have crossed the 100 million subscriber threshold. The company has continued to grow its library of shows, movies, documentaries, and live events to differentiate itself from the competition.

The next step in Neflix's efforts to maintain its top spot as king of the streaming services is building new studio complexes. With only four locations operating in the United States, Netflix has looked to different areas of the country for options to expand its media empire.

Back in November 2023, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced along with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos the plans for a new production studio complex to be constructed. Now 14 months later, we have real progress on the project.

The Latest News With The Netflix New Jersey Studio Project

In February 2024, the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority unanimously approved the required zoning for Netflix's Production Studio Project. The United States Army Base was closed in 2011 and Netflix is planning to acquire 292 of the 1,200 acres of unused land.

Netflix had to wait until December 2024 to get approvals from the Eatontown and Oceanport Planning Boards for Phase One. The plan is to build the first four sound stages on the 29 acres at the heart of Fort Monmouth called the McAfee Zone.

Reports are that Netflix will be renovating two former Army buildings near the site where they are building the sound stages. The plan is to convert the old Army Buildings into pre-production areas for actors and actresses to get their hair and makeup done for filming along with spaces for script reviews.

While Netflix is still in the process of finalizing its purchase of the 292 acres at Fort Monmouth, the plan is to begin Construction of Phase One in the fourth quarter of 2025. None of the proposed buildings laid out in the new project will interfere or impact the World War Two Memorial or Cowan Park.

Netflix has already committed $848 Million in capital investments for the project and they are expected to spend upwards of $900 Million on the Netflix Studio Complex. Thanks to the progress that has been made in recent months, the company has launched a new website: Netflix New Jersey.

Aside from being a landing page for updates and announcements, the company will use Netflix New Jersey as a one-stop website for people looking to apply for careers at the upcoming Netflix Studio Complex at Fort Monmouth.

welcome to Fort Monmouth in New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...