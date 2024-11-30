Not much is better than enjoying a great meal paired with some fresh air. Whether you are having dinner on the bay watching a South Jersey sunset or having lunch outside of a local cafe, New Jersey has a plethora of high-quality eateries where you can enjoy a great weather day with your meal.

Eating outdoors became more common in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Lockdowns. It was the lifeline for many restaurants and dining establishments because of the restrictions on social distancing.

Many small business owners improvised with tents, umbrellas over tables, canopies, and other outdoor dining setups. But the necessity of outdoor dining became popular with customers and many New Jersey eateries wanted to keep the option to maintain this option for their patrons.

New Jersey Politicians In Trenton Do The Right Thing

Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law new legislation that makes temporary permissions for outdoor dining now permanent. The temporary permissions granted to New Jersey Businesses in 2020 and 2021 were set to expire on November 30, 2024.

For the New Jersey Restaurants that already have set up outdoor dining options, they are now allowed to maintain this service for their customers. Small Business Owners with temporary expansion permits will now be able to convert these into permanent permits.

Legislation S3608/A4866 also allows certain alcoholic beverage retailers to maintain their outdoor dining and drinking options as permitted by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

Both Restaurants and Alcoholic Beverage Producers will have their permanent permits open for annual renewal by the NJ ABC along with the approval of local officials. The new law opens the door for business owners to expand their dining premises on public sidewalks and within designated outdoor spaces.

This is the second legislation signed into law this calendar year that has benefited small business owners in New Jersey. The passage of the Liquor License Reform lifted the numerous aggressive restrictions on Craft Alcohol Producers along with modernizing New Jersey's Liquor License System.

