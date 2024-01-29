Galloway, NJ, Breakfast spot sets reopening date

Breakfast fans rejoice, The Cracked Egg Cafe is set to reopen.

The popular Galloway spot was up for sale, but is now ready to open its doors again under new ownership, under the same name.

Now it’s time to pass it on to Rob! Today we made settlement and now it’s up to Rob to carry on the torch! I’m super excited for him. I know he will do great things with the cafe but at the same time keep that home feeling y’all have come to enjoy.

With new ownership in place, The Cracked Egg Cafe is a spot that made my list of the 10 breakfast spots to try in Atlantic County, and now is set to reopen and we now know the date!

The Cracked Egg Cafe will return and open for business on Monday, January 29 with a new breakfast and lunch menu at 637 New York Road in Galloway.

We can't wait to welcome each and every one of you back for a hearty breakfast and delicious lunch. Behold, our menu awaits your taste buds! Dive into a world of flavors and let the feast begin.

We wish the new owners luck as The Cracked Egg Cafe returns!