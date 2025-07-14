The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) first established the Local Bridges Fund in 2009 to provide a direct funding formula for bridges that are not part of the state highway system.

Many New Jersey Bridges are 50-90 years old, and ongoing maintenance is required to maintain structural integrity for daily traffic demands. Every year, all 21 NJ Counties each receive $1 million for bridge improvements and then another $23 million is allocated for specific bridge repair projects around the state.

The Murphy Administration announced 38 local bridges will receive Grant Funding

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave the following statement as part of the press release announcing the bridges that will receive NDOT Local Bridges Fund Grants in 2025:

“To ensure New Jersey has a safe, modern, and efficient transportation system, we must continue to invest in local infrastructure; The Local Bridges Fund provides counties with the necessary resources to make critical bridge improvements while taking the pressure off local property taxes.”

On the list of 38 bridges receiving grant funding for repairs, seven of those bridges are located in South Jersey:

Clarks Landing Rd bridge in Egg harbor City, NJ Google maps loading...

-Egg Harbor City: Clarks Landing Road Bridge (EHC-06) crosses over Landing Creek, Atlantic County Route 624, receiving $1,571,276.35

Green Bank Bridge in Egg Harbor City, NJ Google Maps loading...

-Egg Harbor City: Replacement of Egg Harbor-Green Bank Road Bungalow Park Bridge (EHC-08) on Atlantic County Route 563, receiving $621,560.65

Garfield Ave Bridge in Clementon, NJ Google Maps loading...

-Clementon Borough: Replacement of Garfield Avenue Bridge over the North Branch of Timber Creek on Camden County Route 727, receiving $1,384,278.00

Stone Harbor, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

-Middle Township/Stone Harbor Bridge over the Great Channel needs Structure Bascule Replacement along with various improvements for Cape May County Route 657, receiving $2,936,029.00

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

-Commercial Township/Maurice River Township Mauricetown Road Bridge Rehabilitation on Cumberland County Route 670 that goes over Maurice River, receiving $1,257,901.00

Commonwealth Blvd bridge in Ocean County Google Maps loading...

-Manchester Township Replacement of Commonwealth Blvd. Bridge in Ocean County on Commonwealth Blvd. that goes over the Union Branch of Toms River in Manchester Twp. is receiving $1,613,275.00

Centerton road bridge in Pittsgrove Township Google Maps loading...

-Pittsgrove Township Centerton Bridge (Salem County Bridge #1701235) is receiving $1,163,312.00

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

-2025 Gloucester County LBF Project: Clayton Borough ($328,981.40), Washington Township ($341,274.00), Gloucester Westville Borough ($294,199.00), Pitman Borough ($277,215.60)

While those South Jersey Bridges are being repaired, some of New Jersey's bridges in the worst condition can be found in North Jersey:

