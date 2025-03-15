Funding Shortfall Threatens Future of New Jersey Ambulance Corps

There was a time in New Jersey when most Ambulance Corps and Fire Departments were Volunteer Operations.

But those numbers have decreased in recent years with numerous firefighters becoming full-time employees. Also, the qualifications for Ambulance workers have evolved over the years and some NJ Municipalities have chosen to move towards more alliances with regional Hospitals.

But one South Jersey community's decision to change its Medical Center Affiliation has negatively impacted the Municipal Ambulance Volunteer Corps.

Could This South Jersey Volunteer Ambulance Corps Be Forced To Shutdown?

At a recent Township Committee Meeting, Middle Township Ambulance Corps President Debra Rue explained to local government officials that without a serious infusion of funding, they may be forced to close.

Prior to the reorganization of Emergency Medical Services in Middle Township due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, the Rio Grande Rescue Squad use to support emergency calls for the township. But that volunteer organization was forced to close its doors.

Today, the Middle Township Ambulance Corps is the only volunteer ambulance company in New Jersey's southernmost county. Middle Township is the area that connects the northern and southern areas of Cape May County.

According to the report, the Volunteer Ambulance Corps financially benefited when Middle Township outsourced its EMS operations to Inspira in 2022. But the new contract with AtlantiCare agreed to by Middle Township Government less than a year ago offers no financial support to the Volunteer. Middle Township Ambulance Corps.

The MT Ambulance Corps' annual budget is $125,000 and the organization was looking for $80,000 from Middle Township Government. Mayor Chris Leusner explained at the Township Committee Meeting they are already paying AtlantiCare $88,000 each year for Emergency Medical Services that covers:

-two ambulances covering the township 24/7

-a third in the summer season "when the need (for services) is higher"

Mayor Chris Leusner says in order for Middle Township to stay within the state's annual budget spending. In 2024, Middle Township voters voted no to tax levies that would raise more money for the School District, so it's hard to believe those same voters would approve tax increases to raise the funding for the Volunteer Ambulance Company.

However, Middle Township is not even among the top ten Cape May County Municipalities with the highest average Property Taxes in 2024.