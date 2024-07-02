You know the summer is in full swing when we get to the 4th of July weekend.

Well, that weekend is here.

Do you have any plans yet? How about checking out one of best last-minute Fourth of July weekend getaways near major cities, right here in Atlantic City!

According to the website Timout.com, which ranked the 5 best Fourth of July weekend getaways, Atlantic City is one of the top destinations.

The website ranked destinations near major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami, Boston and determined the Jersey Shore was one of the places to be this year for the fireworks.

This Fourth of July, beat the Big Apple crowds and head 2.5 hours south to Atlantic City, known for its over-the-top entertainment and casinos, wide, sandy beaches and miles-long boardwalk that dates back to 1870. This July 4th weekend, the destination will feature a slew of performances from artists like Kesha and Hassan Minhaj. Wake up early on Independence Day to catch the city’s annual parade. Later that day, the festivities will conclude with a fireworks show on the beach. While we wouldn’t blame you if you spent all day soaking up the sun on the beach or trying your luck in one of the (many) casinos, kids-at-heart will especially love Island Waterpark.

In addition to Atlantic City, the website wanked Key West, Florida, Coronado, California, Bristol, Rhode Island, and Traverse City, Michigan as the Top five places for the Fourth of July that offer something for everyone.

Here are some of the 4th of July weekend events in Atlantic City