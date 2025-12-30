A one-time Philadelphia Phillies and former All-Star outfielder announced his retirement from baseball.

The former 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Colorado Rockies reached the National League All-Star team in 2019, when he hit .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI playing in just 100 games that season.

A Memorable Moment in Philadelphia

With Philadelphia, he played in 19 games during the 2024 season, hitting .207 with three home runs and eight RBI. His one big moment with the Phillies came in the 2024 London Series against the New York Mets, when he hit one of his home runs for the team.

I happened to be at this game in London, and it was a pretty cool moment for Dahl, who hit two home runs in his first six at-bats with the Phillies.

Career Statistics

In addition to Colorado and Philadelphia, Dahl played for the Rangers and Padres, appearing in 350 games, hitting .268 with 48 home runs and 169 RBI.