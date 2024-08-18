According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 107,941 drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2022. Their research found that Synthetic Opioids (other than Methadone) accounted for 68.4 percent of those drug overdose deaths.

Since 2015, there has been a significant increase in what the NIDA classifies as Unintentional Drug Overdose Death Rates Among Teenagers. They discovered that Drug Overdoses by Young People ages 15 - 19 Years Old in the United States increased by 146 percent over seven years.

In response to this Opioid Epidemic among young people, The Knock Out Opioid Abuse Program was established to educate High School Student-Athletes about the dangers of drug abuse.

In today's world, there is more competition than ever for High School Athletes to be successful in sports. These student-athletes are working to earn Athletic and Academic Scholarships to attend Colleges and Universities, which results in some doing "whatever it takes" to achieve their goals.

Former NFL Quarterback from New Jersey is Educating High School Student-Athletes

The Knock Out Opioid Abuse Program is a partnership between the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), a Drug-Free New Jersey and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. They have scheduled a total of 10 events at New Jersey High Schools for a former NFL Player to speak to young people.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ten Quarterbacks born in New Jersey started games in the NFL since 1949. During his eight seasons, Ray Lucas started games for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Lucas, born in Harrison, New Jersey, is headlining the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Program to tell High School Student-Athletes about his battle with opioid misuse and the journey he took to recovery. Here are the upcoming events Lucas will be speaking at:

*Jefferson Township High School on Tuesday, August 20th

*Sussex County Technical School on Thursday, October 10th

*Red Bank Regional High School on Thursday, October 24th

For more information about The Knock Out Opioid Abuse Program, you can visit their website here.

