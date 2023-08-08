The South Jersey Baseball community lost a key member in October of 2021 when former Galloway baseball coach Frank Gargione passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Saturday he was honored for his contribution to the Galloway baseball program.

"I personally give him credit for the rebirth of our Babe Ruth program," said Eric McCarthy, who is the current President of the Galloway baseball program.

Gargione, who coached their Babe Ruth and South Jersey South Shore Baseball Leagues teams, had the field dedicated in his name after over a dozen years of service.

The Babe Ruth Field will now be known as Frank Gargione Memorial Ballpark at Gabriel Field.

The organization had a day long dedication which included kids games, a bounce house, dunk tank, tattoos, whiffle ball, various food trucks and raffles.

Finally there will be a game played featuring players who had played for Coach Gargione over the years.

Gargione was well known in the community, having grown up, played, coached and run a business in Galloway.