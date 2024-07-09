Hang Out with the Flyers This Summer in South Jersey

In South Jersey, there are many traditions that locals and vacationers look forward to each year. From Christmas in July Festivities to Lifeguard Race Competitions and numerous fundraisers, summertime is always busy at the Jersey Shore.

One of those traditions is now in its eighth year: The Flyers Community Caravan returns to South Jersey in July with three stops on their 2024 Shore Tour.

The Flyers offseason has the Orange and Black fans excited with Matvei Michkov coming to America, generating anticipation for the 2024-25 NHL Season. After the Flyers almost made the NHL Playoffs last season, there is hope the team can take the next step in the upcoming season.

What You Can Expect at the 2024 Flyers Shore Tour

This year's Flyers Shore Tour offers fans the opportunity to get their hands on exclusive Flyers giveaways that include Hats, wallet/card holders, beach coolers, Gritty key chains, and more Flyers swag.

All three stops of the Flyers Shore Tour will feature appearances by Flyers Alumni along with Flyers In-Arena Host Everett Jackson, and the Flyers Ice Team. Also, you will have the chance to meet the NHL's most famous mascot, Gritty.

Here are the details about the Flyers Community Caravan 2024 Shore Tour Stops:

*Tuesday, July 9: North Wildwood

The Flyers Community Caravan will be at Albert Allen Park on Delaware Avenue from 4 pm to 6 pm.

*Wednesday, July 10: Ocean City

From 12 pm to 2 pm, the Flyers Community Caravan will be at the Sports and Civic Center located on 6th Street adjacent to the Ocean City Boardwalk.

*Thursday, July 11: Sea Isle City

The Flyers Community Caravan will be at Excursion Park on JFK Boulevard next to the Sea Isle City Promenade from 230 pm to 430 pm

Every year, the Flyers Community Caravan visits Cape May County. New Jersey's southernmost county has a lot to offer visitors and here are some of my favorite things about Cape May County: