We have all heard stories about celebrity sightings down the shore, actors, musicians, and Philadelphia star athletes are often seen in either Atlantic City or the nearby beach towns.

When celebrities are in Atlantic City there is one hot spot that has attracted quite a number of famous faces over the years. Names like Frank Sinatra, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Bon Jovi, the Sopranos cast, Phillies players like Cole Hamels, former Temple and NFL coach Matt Rhule, Jason Kelce, former MLB player Toddf Frazier, legendary NCAA basketball coaches Rick Pitino and Jay Wright, NFL hall of fame QB Joe Montana and many others have their picture on the wall.

Chef Vola's.

The restaurant has hosted many Philadelphia star athletes and other celebrities and had another big one stop in recently for dinner.

Former Eagles defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox.

Cox, 33, announced his retirement from the team after 12 seasons with the Eagles, playing in 188 games, making six Pro Bowls and being named an All-Pro in 2018. Cox also was a key figure on the Eagles' only Super Bowl-winning team during the 2018 season with 10.5 sacks.

