The good news is modern medicine has so many solutions to health issues that come with aging in today's world. The "bad news" is many treatments are specialized and you may not be able to properly take care of your aging parents.

According to research from NORC at the University of Chicago, older adults who live in Senior Housing on average live longer than older adults living at home. CDC Data from the last decade shows that adults who live at home alone have:

-32% increased risk of stroke

-50% higher risk of dementia

-29% increased risk of heart disease.

The website Seniorly set out to learn more about the cost of Senior Assisted Living. Their research team gathered data from 60,000 senior living communities across America.

They found there are 782 United States Cities and Towns that are home to Assisted Living Facilities. Seniorly ranked all the cities from Most to Least expensive and the results are not good news for New Jersey.

Where Do New Jersey Cities Rank Among Most Expensive Senior Living Facilities?

According to Seniorly research results, New Jersey has five cities in the Top 25 Most Expensive Cities for Assisted Living. The other states with multiple cities in the top 25 are New Hampshire (6), Washington (4), Michigan (2), and Connecticut (2).

The number one Most Expensive City for Assisted Living in America is Princeton, New Jersey. The average cost per month is $9,711 for rent, a price that is more than double the United States median at $4,567.

Other New Jersey Cities that join Princeton in the Top 25 Most Expensive Assisted Living Facilities are Bridgewater ($7,543 per month, 7th Highest), Voorhees ($7,476 monthly rent, 9th Overall), Sewell ($7,217 per month, 11th Highest), and Toms River ($6,759 monthly rent, 21st Overall).

What should be noted is that 17 of the 25 Cities on the Most Expensive Assisted Living List, those towns are all in the Northeast. That is 68 percent of the cities on the list are in one area of the United States. But none of the Northeast states are in the top five Most Expensive States for Senior Assisted Living.

Here are the Top Ten States with the Most Expensive Cities for Assisted Living:

1. California

2. Minnesota

3. Virginia

4. Washington

5. Oregon

6. New Hampshire

7. Michigan

8. Colorado

9. Texas

10. New Jersey

If you or someone you know is getting ready for retirement, here are the best counties to spend the later years of life in New Jersey: